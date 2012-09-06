Karlie Kloss and Joan Smalls Are The New MTV “House of Style” Hosts

When we heard that MTV’s iconic show focusing on the lives of supermodels “House of Style” was returning to the small screen, we were absolutely stoked. But we were a little bit skeptical — after all, hosts like Cindy Crawford, Rebecca Romjin and Molly Sims left big stilettos to fill.

But tonight at the MTV VMAs pre-show, the hosts were announced — and we’re more excited than ever. Stunning supermodels (and besties) Karlie Kloss and Joan Smalls will host the show, set to premiere on October 9.

When we saw Karlie Kloss on the red carpet at the VMAs tonight, we’ll admit we were a bit confused, having just seen photos of her on Instagram posing next to cupcakes at a Juicy Fashion’s Night Out event, but we guess they pulled a fast one on us and filmed the video first.

This is the first of many dispatches from tonight’s VMAs, and we’re hoping they’ll all be this exciting. Congratulations to Karlie and Joan!