Karlie Kloss and Jennifer Lawrence Made Long Skirts Look Badass at Paris Fashion Week

Fashion month is my favorite time of year, but not necessarily because of the runways. (I know, I know—That sounds like blasphemy.) But hear me out: While fashion month does lend itself to watching models strut down catwalks in marvelous creations, it also boasts a great deal of celebrity street style (of which I can never get enough). At Paris Fashion Week, Karlie Kloss and Jennifer Lawrence are seriously killing it, only strengthening my love of fashion month and all the celebrity looks it brings directly to my screen. While sitting front row at the Paris Fashion Week Dior show, both Kloss and Lawrence donned expertly crafted long skirt ensembles—and looked totally badass.

It’s not like long maxi skirts are never badass, but typically they err on the side of boho chic or fun and flirty. I mean, how many times have you seen someone out and about wearing a maxi skirt and thought to yourself, Wow, that outfit is badass and sexy as hell? You probably haven’t—until now. Both Jennifer Lawrence and Karlie Kloss managed to make long black skirts effortlessly cool, sexy and a little dangerous. Perfect for a Dior runway show, no?

First, we can get a little peek at Karlie Kloss’ all-black Dior ensemble. The sheer top with ruffles on the shoulder? Perfection. The see-through long black skirt that gives me major dominatrix vibes? Hot. You could actually hit the clubs in this maxi skirt outfit, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a maxi skirt at a club before. Karlie Kloss is changing the game, folks.

Then, there’s Jennifer Lawrence in this Dior Fall/Winter 2019 outfit. I’m living for that motorcycle jacket paired with a lacy crop top (the perfect mixture of spicy and sweet). Plus, of course, the black maxi skirt that ties it all together. JLaw looks like she could break my heart and then put it back together in one fell swoop.

OK, and here’s one more look at Jennifer Lawrence’s PFW outfit, because I love the addition of the black sunnies. Sunglasses just make everything a little bit more mysterious and badass, ya know?