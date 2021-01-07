Karlie Kloss Reveals She Tried Talking to Sister-in-Law Ivanka Trump After the Capitol Protests

Family politics. Karlie Kloss talked to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner after the Capitol protests, but she wasn’t successful in having them listen. Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, in an attempt to stall Congress from confirming the Electoral College vote, which would confirm former Vice President Joe Biden as the United States’ President-Elect after the 2020 Presidential Election in November.

The riot came after Georgia’s runoff senate election was confirmed that morning. During the riot, Kloss—who is married to Josh Kushner, Jared Kushner’s brother and Ivanka Trump’s brother-in-law—took to her Twitter to slam the protesters as “un-American.” “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American,” she tweeted.

A fan then responded to her tweet, telling Kloss to talk to her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, who both work as advisors to President Trump, to condemn the protesters. “Tell your sister in law and brother [in] law,” the fan wrote. Kloss tweeted back, confirming that she’s talked to both Ivanka and Jared but hasn’t had much success. “I’ve tried,” Kloss tweeted.

Kloss’ tweets come after Ivanka posted and deleted a tweet in which she called the rioters “American Patriots.” “American Patriots – Any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful,” Ivanka wrote in a since-deleted tweet. When a CNN reporter asked her to confirm that she believes the protesters are “patriots,” Ivanka deleted her original tweet and responded, “No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

In an interview with British Vogue in July 2019, Kloss talked about her difficult relationship with Ivanka and Jared. “It’s been hard,” she said at the time. But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

Ivanka, for her part, congratulated Kloss on her engagement to Josh in an Instagram comment in July 2018. Kloss and Josh went on to marry in October 2018. “So, so happy for you and Josh!” Ivanka wrote at the time of Kloss’ engagement. “I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the happy memories we will create together as a family! ❤️”