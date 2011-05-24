Karlie Kloss is Ladylike For H&M Fall 2011

H&M for Fall 2011 (not that we even really want to think about that yet) is all ladylike sophistication. Should we consider it the Duchess of York affect?

From camel coats to middie skirts to little cloche hats and three quarter length blouses, Fall looks made for ladies who lunch possibly in the 1930s. There is also some fringe and black to keep it on the edge a bit, but the overall story is all about little printed dresses and neutral pretty.

Karlie Kloss, of course, looks gorg in her go-to Vogue poses with a dark berry lip that’s a little goth, a little femme fatale. Are you feeling the sophistication?

Photos courtesy of H&M