Karlie Kloss Just Blessed Us With the Perfect Fall Wedding Guest Look

Is it ever not wedding season? Seriously, it feels like everyone I know is always going to weddings, regardless of the time of year. In fact, weddings are so pervasive in my life that when I saw Karlie Kloss’ latest fall dress, I immediately realized it’d make the perfect wedding guest dress. Pretty much anyone in their mid-twenties or early thirties will understand the dread of opening Facebook to see wedding on wedding on wedding—your high school nemesis tied the knot, that person you thought would absolutely never get married is suddenly engaged or your first college crush now has a really hot spouse. It’s impossible to escape weddings, so we might as well lean into the fashion of it all, right? And Karlie Kloss’ stunning fall street style look is the perfect way to do just that.

On Monday night at ‘An Evening Honoring Leonard A. Lauder’ fashion gala, Karlie Kloss wore a gorgeous Cushnie dress perfect for any fall or winter wedding you have to attend this season. Not only is the cut and fabric of the gown very of-the-moment (Gotta love the resurgence of the silk trend!), but the color is absolutely stunning for the colder months. The deep purple hue isn’t quite Ursula from The Little Mermaid, but not quite plum, either. It’s a beautiful melding of the two, and truly perfect for fall and winter weddings.

Of course, if I showed up to a wedding in this gorgeous dress, I probably wouldn’t look as red-carpet-ready as model Karlie Kloss, but it’s still the perfect wedding guest dress inspiration. Plus, the addition of the small sparkly bag adds just the right amount of drama to an already stunning gown. All in all, Karlie Kloss’ fall style is the ultimate look—wedding or not.