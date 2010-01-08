Karlie Kloss: Dior Ad Smolders (Plus Franz Ferdinand Writes Music for the House)

Maybe I’m the only gullible moron out there, but I’m just going to ask: Have you ever been at the movie theater and thought a highly produced PSA reminding you to turn off your cell phone was an actual movie preview? I have. And I’ve whispered to my date, “I totally want to see that,” just as the AT&T logo came onscreen. Laugh all you want. It happened.

That’s kind of how I felt after watching the Dior campaign video starring Nine‘s Marion Cotillard. What did I just witness?

Anyway, Dior is launching a new, sexy, dark webisode campaign focused around its iconic Lady Dior handbag. You can preview the first Oliver Dahan directed episode, “Lady Noir,” here. However, the piece de resistance debuts on January 14 when Cotillard performs the song “The Eyes of Mars” written by Franz Ferdinand in the second installment.

For the first episode set in Paris, Cotillard plays a mysterious woman with lots of Dior keychains. In the second New York-based film, Cotillard will perform as Lady Rouge, a night club singer. The third movie by David Lynch is scant on details but will take place in Shanghai.

As for fashion model Karlie Kloss, her hypnotizing stare will dominate the Dior ads scheduled to circulate next month. Shot by Steven Meisel, the ad campaign attempts to capture the spirit of the Dior movies. “Karlie Kloss smoldered with the same intensity and wide-eyed look as a young Lauren Bacall. I love the smoky, sophisticated atmosphere of the image. This feels very right for now– escapist and sensual… You can start a whole script just by staring into her eyes,” Dior designer John Galliano said to WWD.

Regardless of whether this is only a seasonal campaign or has the potential to span out into future seasons (or other brands), we think it’s a captivating way to pique consumer interest.



