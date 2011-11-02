Karlie Kloss Confirmed For Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Karlie Kloss may not be a supermodel just yet, but the high fashion chica is definitely well on her way. Now that she is of age, Kloss has been tapped to walk in this year’s Victoria’s Secret show, one of the most watched modeling events of the year.

John Pfeiffer, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show casting director, expressed interest last week in having Kloss walk during the televised event. And he got his wish. According to Fashionologie, Kloss will have her fitting this afternoon.

The young model is certainly in good company. Heidi Klum (perhaps the most famous Victoria’s Secret Angel of them all) retired and passed her wings onto Miranda Kerr last year, and both women are known the world over for their modeling prowess.

Tune in next Wednesday, November 9th to witness Kloss’s Victoria’s Secret debut!