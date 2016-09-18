Karlie Kloss Just Debuted a New Hair Color

Karlie Kloss, queen of all things beautiful, long-legged, and, for the last few months, blonde, has become a brunette. At least, temporarily. And no, we’re not talking about a darker, sandier version of the model’s honey-hued waves, but as brown as brown can be.

On Sunday afternoon, Kloss posted a photo to Instagram, arm around the waist of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cameron Newton, with the caption “me and the real MVP on the streets of NYC 🙂 catch us in October @voguemagazine.” Despite the giant football player in the photo, the first thing you actually notice is Kloss’s sleek, chocolate brown hair, a complete departure from her usual blonde highlights (or, in the recent week, rainbow dreadlocks).

OK, sure, there’s a good chance that Kloss is just wearing a wig in this picture, the same brown, fringed wig she wore with Newton for a Vogue photo shoot back in June. And there’s a good chance that this photo was taken back in June, and Kloss just waited a frustratingly long time to post it to her Instagram. But on the small, tiny chance that she actually ~*loved*~ her brown wig so much that she dyed her hair brunette, then hell yes—she looks awesome.