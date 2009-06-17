Karl Will “Fabulous” You

Karl Lagerfeld has wrapped production on his most recent project, his first foray into the world of animated film. Lagerfeld lent his voice to the character Fabu for the French animated action film “Totally Spies.” Lagerfeld was said to have given it his all and was “very open to criticism” on set. Karl hasn’t always had the reputation for being flexible at work, so while that surprises us, his character seems right on point. Fabu is a bitter ex-model who kidnaps people in order to “fabulous” them and mold them into “his ideal image.” Sounds like Karl.

[WWD]