Karl Lagerfeld has shown his love for the “Karl Who?” totes and tees: he was spotted with the tote in May and more recently, Baptiste Giabiconi, one of Karl’s entourage was spotted wearing the tee with the designer in St. Tropez.

You can purchase the “Karl Who?” merch online at artydandy.com. And, while we fully support buying the shirt and wearing it around the French Riviera (it’s like wearing a Disneyland shirt to Disneyland, non?), we’re more excited about these collars by Chic Alors.

The little cotton necklaces mimic Karl’s buttoned-up-to-there shirts and the chain adds just a little sparkle. Time to stop stealing from your boyfriend and start looking to Karl for some inspiration.

Chic Alors colier, $99, at artydandy.com