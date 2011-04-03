Karl Lagerfeld’s Studio Is Just As Amazing As You’d Imagine

As a fashion lover, I can imagine that a trip to Karl Lagerfeld‘s design studio in Paris would be equivalent to letting a kid run free in a candy store, except that in place of Skittles and Snickers, there would be Chanel 2.55 bags and bottles of designer perfume for the taking. I’ve had a peek inside the magical Maison de Karl before thanks to Todd Selby‘s book, The Selby Is In Your Place, and now Design Scene has posted some intimate photos of The Kaiser’s stylish studio. Taken while on location at a shoot for Poland’s VIVA! Magazine, photographerPiotr Stoklosa captured the classic, impeccably chic spaceor should I say librarythat Karl calls his own. Click through for our favorite outtakes from the shoot, and head over to Design Scene to see all of the photos.