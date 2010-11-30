Karl Lagerfeld’s Pirelli Calendar Pics, NSFW

All photos via WWD

Today in Moscow, Karl Lagerfeld finally unveiled the latest Pirelli Calendar, Mythology. The designer-turned-photographer shot the highly coveted calendar at his studio in Paris, and he gathered twenty models plus one Hollywood actress to pose as gods and goddesses from ancient Rome and Greece.

The 2011 calendar features 36 photos inspired by heroes, deities and myths, with appearances by the biggest names in modeling, including Natasha Poly, Freja Beha Erichsen and Abbey Lee Kershaw. Lagerfeld drew on ancient mythology’s theme of eternal youth and timeless beauty in the high-contrast black and white shoot, and his subjects turned out looking like classical Greek and Roman sculptures.

Lagerfeld clearly holds the finished project in high regard, since he told WWD that he had created the visual version of Homer. I did with my camera what he did with his pen.” As for the cast of characters, Lara Stone portrays Aphrodite, Julianne Moore is Hera, Anja Rubik is Hermes, and Daria Werbowy poses as Artemis just to name a few. Considering the importance classical mythology and sculpture placed on having perfect form, the Kaiser really couldn’t have chosen better people Baptiste’s abs are, like, cut. From marble.