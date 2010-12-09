Karl Lagerfeld’s Male Muse’s New Music Video = Awesome

Karl has him wear nothing but heels and a smile or gold cod pieces, leading many to believe maybe Baptiste Giabiconi is like a hot little puppet for the Kaiser. But alas his new music video for “Showtime” proves this smoldering Euro is willing to put it all out there all on his own.

He is rocking a definite DJ Pauly D look in the vid, and he channels Twilight with some eye-changing color effects, but overall it’s like an updated Rick Astley jam gone house music.

In a dramatic mid-song acting sequence, some kind of crazy hobo man says to Baptiste,”Home is calling you boy, better get there while you still can.” Somehow we think this is Karl Lagerfeld‘s inner monologue.