Karl Lagerfeld’s Creepy New Video

After the semi-disastrous short film that was Paris Shanghai: The Trip That Coco Chanel Only Made In Her Dreams, Karl Lagerfeld‘s debuted yet another movie short this time without the unconvincing accents.

Karl’s latest film, Window World, is a totally bizarre and borderline creepy short film featuring models Magdalena Frackowiak, Barbora Dvorakova and Baptiste Giabiconi. Though the dramatic music suggests you’re amid a murder scene rather than a store front, the clothes look amazing (as per usual) so I guess that’s all that really matters.