Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat Choupette Prefers Goyard China and Gets Manicures

Karl Lagerfeld‘s beloved cat Choupette is on quite the press tour this summer. In the latest coup, Kaiser Karl and his kitty are profiled in this September’s Harper’s Bazaar (which features a stunning Gwen Stefani on the cover). Frankly, some of us are starting to get a little tired of all the Choupette hooplah, but after reading more about this fabulous feline’s life, we’ve realized that we’re just jealous.

When it comes to eating, Choupette certainly isn’t grubbing on Fancy Feast out of a little plastic bowl like other cats. Lagerfeld tells the magazine:

She goes in the kitchen and sits in front of the food. She doesn’t like to eat on the floor, so I have to put the food on the table. Her dishes are by Goyard. She has one for water, one for her little croquette, and one for her pâté. You have to serve everything, and she makes a choice.

Goyard dishes? We didn’t even know these existed, and now that we do, it’s going to be hard to go back to take-out containers. Oh, and don’t worry about her scratching. The doctor apparently carefully manicures her paws regularly. Some girls just have all the luck.