Your Guide to It-Bag Inspiration: From Grace Kelly to Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat

Couture Fashion Week in Paris is where all of the celebrities, socialites and fashionistas we envy go to check out some of the priciest and most exclusive clothing in the entire world. Couture Week is filled with iconic names like Giambattista Valli, Christian Dior, Chanel — and now, Choupette.

Choupette, in case you were unaware, is Karl Lagerfeld‘s prized possession: his adorable cat (see above). Choupette has multiple maids, an iPad and our guess is he isn’t eating Fancy Feast for dinner. He’s probably eating filet mignon at the Ritz.

Lagerfeld’s latest bag creation (which, no doubt, everyone and their mother will snap up) is named after his precious feline. This got us thinking about the inspirations behind some of other It-bags, from Lana Del Rey’s Mulberry bag to the Hermes Birkin, named for the iconic Jane Birkin.

Here, we rounded up a gallery of our favorite celebrity-inspired bags.