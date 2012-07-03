Your Guide to It-Bag Inspiration: From Grace Kelly to Karl Lagerfeld’s Cat

Couture Fashion Week in Paris is where all of the celebrities, socialites and fashionistas we envy go to check out some of the priciest and most exclusive clothing in the entire world. Couture Week is filled with iconic names like Giambattista Valli, Christian Dior, Chanel — and now, Choupette.
Choupette, in case you were unaware, is Karl Lagerfeld‘s prized possession: his adorable cat (see above). Choupette has multiple maids, an iPad and our guess is he isn’t eating Fancy Feast for dinner. He’s probably eating filet mignon at the Ritz.
Lagerfeld’s latest bag creation (which, no doubt, everyone and their mother will snap up) is named after his precious feline. This got us thinking about the inspirations behind some of other It-bags, from Lana Del Rey’s Mulberry bag to the Hermes Birkin, named for the iconic Jane Birkin.
Here, we rounded up a gallery of our favorite celebrity-inspired bags.
One of the most exciting pieces of gossip to come out of Paris Couture Week: It turns out that Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld's latest creation pays homage to his beloved kitty Choupette (see above). New York Times fashion editrix Cathy Horyn tweeted, "I just saw the Choupette bag in the studio at Chanel. Knitted, soft. Name of Karl's cat." WE ARE STOKED.
This It-bag has certainly sustained the test of the time. Marc Jacobs' Stam bag, named after model Jessica Stam, is still a favorite among socialites and celebrities alike.
Alexa Chung's Alexa bag, courtesy of British designer Mulberry, is the perfect everyday bag, so it's no surprise that the socialite/designer/model/perpetual it-girl totes it about town.
Sexy screen siren Brigitte Bardot inspired one of Gucci's most famous bags, the Bardot bag. The brand staple has been released in different materials and colors, and will always be a favorite.
Lana Del Rey pissed a lot of people off when merely a few months after being famous, Mulberry had named a bag after her. The haters can hate all they want, 'cause it's pretty cute.
Grace Kelly is one of the most legendary and gorgeous actresses (and princesses!) of all time, so it's only appropriate that one of Hermes' most covetable bags, the Kelly, be named after her. Fun fact: it wasn't invented for her, but her penchant for the luxe leather bag inspired them to rename it.
Does Jane Birkin need any introduction? The English actress and singer inspired the iconic Birkin bag after complaining about a lack of sturdy purses while on a flight next to an Hermes exec. If only we could be that lucky...
Photo:
Harper's Bazaar/