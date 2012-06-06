Most Spoiled Celebrity Pets: Karl Lagerfeld’s Bratty Kitty & More

Like seemingly everyone else in the fashion industry, we have a fascination with Karl Lagerfeld. He’s the perfect mix of creative mastermind and delightful nut. His eccentricities are always entertaining, and we’re always intrigued by what he is going to do next. Lately, he’s been making the rounds with his adorable kitten Choupette (see above). Choupette is living the high life, and instead of playing with fur balls and mice, she plays with iPads.
Largerfeld recently went on record with WWD to discuss Choupette:
“She is like a kept woman. She has a strong personality. She has lunch and dinner with me on the table, with her own food. She doesn’t touch my food. She doesn’t want to eat on the floor. She sleeps under a pillow and she even knows how to use an iPad. She has two personal maids, for both night and day. She is beyond spoiled.”
Well, as it turns out, Choupette isn’t the only celebrity pet who’s living larger than the rest of us. In fact, there are many four-legged creatures who are wandering the streets of Beverly Hills in custom clothes that cost more than our entire wardrobes. Click through the gallery above for a look at the most spoiled pets — and most importantly, who is doing the spoiling!
Karl Lagerfeld's kitty Choupette plays with an iPad, eats at the dinner table with the Kaiser himself and has two maids (one for the daytime and one for the nighttime, naturally). We sort of understand where he is coming from. This cat is freakin' adorable.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump is rarely seen out and about without her beloved Pomeranian Giggy, short for Gigolo. On one episode of the hit show, Giggy was seen sipping water out of Baccarat crystal. Ooookay, Beverly Hills.
Hotel magnate Leona Helmsley, known to many as the "Queen of Mean," left her pooch $12 million in a trust when she kicked the bucket. We're not sure how she treated her when she was alive, but my guess is Leona was very good to this little pup. Lucky b*tch, quite literally.
Blake Lively's dog Penny is not only our favorite celebrity pet, but also one of the most pampered in the biz. Penny never ceases to make appearances on the Gossip Girl set, and receives the royal treatment when Blake and beau Ryan Reynolds take their dogs out for long morning strolls. If we could trade lives with any pet, it would probably be Penny.
How could we not include Barack Obama's dog, Bo? This dog has the most exclusive access of any pet EVER, not to mention the buzz around the selection of the pup himself when Obama first took office.
Beth Ostrosky Stern's dog with husband Howard has the coolest pet name ever: Bianca Romijn-Stamos-O'Connell-Ostrosky-Stern. Beth rarely leaves the house without Bianca, and Bianca was even the subject of the above book.
Legendary New York society figure Cindy Adams toted around her dog Jazzy everywhere, including Le Cirque -- the only establishment where Jazzy liked to eat his dinner. Unfortunately, Jazzy passed away a few years ago. Cindy has become a major animal rights activist.
While it's absolutely tragic that Jessica Simpson lost her Malti-Poo Daisy, prior to her disappearance, she was treated like a queen. Daisy lived in a Louis Vuitton duffle and probably ate vats of Chicken of the Sea from Jessica's hand.
Paris Hilton was one of the original pet spoilers in Hollywood. Here she is with her beloved, Tinkerbell, as the ladies take in a little shopping.
Oh, and this is where Paris' dogs live. Um, okay.
