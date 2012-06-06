Most Spoiled Celebrity Pets: Karl Lagerfeld’s Bratty Kitty & More

Like seemingly everyone else in the fashion industry, we have a fascination with Karl Lagerfeld. He’s the perfect mix of creative mastermind and delightful nut. His eccentricities are always entertaining, and we’re always intrigued by what he is going to do next. Lately, he’s been making the rounds with his adorable kitten Choupette (see above). Choupette is living the high life, and instead of playing with fur balls and mice, she plays with iPads.

Largerfeld recently went on record with WWD to discuss Choupette:

“She is like a kept woman. She has a strong personality. She has lunch and dinner with me on the table, with her own food. She doesn’t touch my food. She doesn’t want to eat on the floor. She sleeps under a pillow and she even knows how to use an iPad. She has two personal maids, for both night and day. She is beyond spoiled.”

Well, as it turns out, Choupette isn’t the only celebrity pet who’s living larger than the rest of us. In fact, there are many four-legged creatures who are wandering the streets of Beverly Hills in custom clothes that cost more than our entire wardrobes. Click through the gallery above for a look at the most spoiled pets — and most importantly, who is doing the spoiling!