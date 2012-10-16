Karl Lagerfeld: “Work Is Making A Living Out Of Being Bored”

With his seemingly endless new projects — and the fact that he’s 79 years old (!) — we often wonder what it would take for Karl Lagerfeld to slow down a little. The answer? Nothing. In a recent interview with VogueTV, via Vogue UK, the multi-tasking Kaiser (who oversees the direction of Chanel, Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld Paris) opened up about his ongoing energy and plans for his future.

“Why should I stop working? If I do, I’ll die and it’ll all be finished,” Lagerfeld said, before adding this typical Karl gem: “There’s something boring about people who have to go to an office for a living. I wanted to do this job since I was a child. I love fashion … I can do what I want in all kinds of areas … I would be stupid to stop that. Work is making a living out of being bored.”

Well, from the “boring” confines of our office, all we can say is … huh?