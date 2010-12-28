Karl Lagerfeld: Volkswagen Goes High Fashion (VIDEO)

Karl Lagerfeld wears a lot of hats, but I never thought that car salesman would be one of them. Guess I was wrong. Autoevolution explains that Karl is the face of the new Volkswagen STYLE package for the Polo and Golf models in Germany. The upgrade is fit for fashion royalty: It includes a set of lightweight alloy rims, fog lamps, privacy tinted glass and very special STYLE badges.

In the comedic commercial, Karl seems to be extremely impressed with how elegant the VW automobiles are, but he isn’t surprised, since Paris is known its timeless style. His trusty (and hunky) sidekick Baptiste who recently released a brilliant music video of his own has to whisper in his ear to tell them they are, in fact, in Germany, not France, leaving the designer aghast. Pretty harsh, considering he grew up in Germany! Check out Karl’s sales pitch in the video… I don’t know about you, but whatever the Kaiser is shilling, I’m buying.