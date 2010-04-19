Karl Lagerfeld v. Twitter -The Designer Demands Images from His Pirelli Shoot Be Removed

Photo: INF

On the list of fashion greats we would prefer not to incur the wrath of, Karl Lagerfeld would be in the top three, easy. According to Vogue UK, it seems some skinny ladies who were posing for the Lagerfeld-shot 2011 Pirelli calendar were tweeting images of themselves from the shoot and the Kaiser was not pleased.

The rumored line-up for the famed calendar and Twitter posters alike (including Lara Stone, Heidi Mount, Natasha Poly, and Iris Strubegger) remains unconfirmed due to the top secret nature of the annual project.

What we do know: Karl demanded that all of said Twit pics be swiftly removed, the shoot for the calendar is taking place at a Paris studio (not the customary natural/exotic locale). In true Lagerfeld fashion, there will be boys and chances are likely that the designer’s fave male model of the moment, Baptiste Giabiconi, will make a cameo.

NYMag reports that the Chanel designer will use three or four men in the normally all scantily-clad/nude female calendar though our bets are that the “scantily-clad” part isn’t going anywhere.