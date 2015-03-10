Karl Lagerfeld Turned Chanel’s Runway Into a Cafe—and Seated Cara and Kendall at the Bar

Karl Lagerfeld‘s Chanel presentations are always equal parts fashion show and creative publicity stunt. In the past we’ve seen a feminist rally and a Chanel-themed supermarket, and this season Lagerfeld invited show-goers to “Brasserie Gabrielle”–a reimagined, fancy take on the traditional French cafe that was constructed entirely for the fashion show.

Never one to skimp on the details, Chanel’s cafe served expressos, orange juice, croissants and hard-boiled eggs, and was built out with bar stools, tables with white cloths, red leather booths, and dark wood panelling. As models walked down the runway, the maître d’ promptly showed them to a table.

During the show Cara Delevingne (and her fresh dark hair color) and Kendall Jenner could be seen chatting casually at the bar like it ain’t no thing, Julia Nobis casually flipped through the paper at her table, and Joan Smalls waved down a waiter.

Titled “French Collection,” Lagerfeld dressed models in plaid and tweed, grounding the looks with sensible, slingback, cap-toe shoes. The hero of the show came by way of Lagerfeld’s more kitschy-cool accessory–namely a handbag made from Chanel plates that is sure to show up as street style photographer bait in no time.

