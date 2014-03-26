Karl Lagerfeld Calls Selfies ‘Electronic Masturbation’

Karl Lagerfeld rarely emerges from behind the shade of his trademark sunglasses, but when he does, the man behind Chanel is typically weighing in and looking down on all things about contemporary society. During an interview with U.K. newspaper The Guardian, the designer offered up his very strong opinion on very important topics, like selfies, Cara Delevingne, and tattoos.

“This horrible thing [where] you are distorted,” Lagerfeld calls selfies. “The chin is too big, the head is too small. No, this is electronic masturbation.”

This opinion of his is more than a bit ironic when you consider that Lagerfeld installed photo booths in the fitting rooms of his new London flagship store to encourage selfies (many of which, we presume, will end up being at least partially nude). He didn’t stop there, sharing the ultimately wise opinion that tattooes are “like sleeping in a printed T-shirt, you will never get clean again.” (Someone alert Justin Bieber!)

We all know that model Cara Delevingne has a special place in Lagerfeld’s heart—they held hands on the Chanel runway at the close of the house’s Spring 2014 show—but when asked about model, Lagerfeld delivered what may be one of the best backhanded compliments ever. “She is not a standout beauty,” Lagerfeld said of her. “Was it [Francis] Bacon who said, ‘There is not beauty without some strangeness in the proportions’?” Ouch.

In all fairness, he has made worse comments about people’s weight and age before, so these are relatively tame jabs for him.

