Karl Lagerfeld, Still in ‘Tropez

Karl Lagerfeld was spotted with his entourage in St. Tropez and now, three weeks later, he’s still there; clad in his usual stylish gear. White pants, white shirt, white tie, grey jacket, and motorcycle gloves. You make us swoon. Here’s to living the good life, Karl.

In case you haven’t caught on, we are somewhat obsessed with Karl Largerfeld…and Twitter, so you can imagine our excitement when we heard that two of our favorite forces had joined together and we learned that Karl Lagerfeld tweets quote-worthy things (everything Karl says is quote-worthy, duh) on average two or three times a month. Just enough to keep his fans happy, but not enough to enter the over-kill zone…like too much Karl is ever enough.

Some of our favorite tweets include:

RT @Karl_Lagefeld I think I’m going to have a dinner party where no one speaks. I’ll give all my guests pens and pads instead of the usual dinner conversation

RT @Karl_Lagerfeld I only wear the latest thing. It’s my job.

RT @Karl_Lagerfeld Believe it or not, I love rap.

RT @Karl_Lagerfeld Chanel is an institution, and you have to treat an institution like a whore – and then you get something out of her.

Wait, did you just call Chanel a whore? I think that makes us living brothels.

