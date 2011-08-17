Karl Lagerfeld Spills His Fashion Philosophy In New Video

We’re already super excited for the Karl Lagerfeld collection for Macy’s Impulse that hits stores late this month, but hearing him talk about the project is the kind of thing that makes us really giddy. The Kaiser and Coco Rocha take us behind the scenes of the collaboration’s campaign shoot at Karl’s Parisian studio, and in his typical deadpan fashion, the designer explains the inspiration behind the line (which is simply “Macy’s”) and even shares one of his philosophies on fashion: “Think pink, but don’t wear it!” Check out the video below to see Karl sketch, watch Coco give some serious face and sneak another peek at the collaboration before it hits stores.

Video via Fashionista