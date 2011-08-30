Karl Lagerfeld & Snoop Dogg: a Match Made in Heaven

The summer can be a strange time, and I often find myself hanging out with people who I wouldn’t normally associate with, which is why it is no surprise that Karl Lagerfeld was traipsing around Saint-Tropez in an all-white outfit with Snoop Dogg. Oh wait, it is a surprise, but I like it. I like it a lot.

According to WWD, Karl, the legendary designer/director/whatever he wants to be at any given time, was in town to shoot a music video with Jean-Roch, disc jockey and nightlife veteran. His latest single, an ode to Saint-Tropez, features a verse from Snoop, hence the birth of this unlikely bromance.

And there’s more! Karl and Snoop haven’t just been hanging out on set. Fashionista reports that Karl attended the “West Coast” party in Paris in early August, thrown by none other than Tha Doggfather himself. Based on Karl’s incredibly diverse body of work, and the occasionally odd but frequent intersection of fashion and hip-hop, I really wouldn’t be surprised if this was not the last we see from these two. Here’s hoping!

Image via Sipa