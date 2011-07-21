Karl Lagerfeld Sketches His Macy’s Collection

Karl Lagerfeld’s Macy’s collection is launching August 31, so you won’t have to wait long to see it. It will consist of 45 styles, priced from $50 to $170. Lagerfeld told WWD that the collaboration is, “a kind of test how to do this kind of clothes in that price range….As you know, I love occasional co-branding,” the designer explains in reference to his vast array of alignments including with H&M, Diesel, Hogan and Diet Coke.

Lagerfeld seems to truly support Macy’s, telling the trade, “It’s the perfect department store in the U.S., where everybody can find what they’re looking for without ruining their budget.”

Macy’s, for their part, is obviously psyched. Martine Reardon, Macy’s executive vice president of marketing and advertising explains, “It’s pretty amazing to be able to have the talent and caliber of a Karl Lagerfeld working with us exclusively. We are really excited about it. It reinforces our fashion credentials and commitment to younger, contemporary fashion.”

Macy’s will presumably be getting a lot out of this partnership, but I’m still trying to understand what good it’s doing Karl.

[WWD]