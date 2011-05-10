Karl Lagerfeld Shoots Chanel Cruise 2012 In Black & White

Karl Lagerfeld presented over 70 looks at the Chanel Cruise 2012 show yesterday in Antibes, France, and the entire eventfrom the casting to the star-studded guest list to the swanky location on the French Rivieralooked pretty spectacular. I’ll admit, the incredible atmosphere did draw my attention away from the clothing a bit, but luckily, the Kaiser shot a mini-lookbook in stark black and white to highlight some of the pieces in greater detail. Starring Saskia de Brauw and Baptiste Giabiconi, the photos give us a closer look at everything from the extravagant jewels to the kind of weird kitten-heeled thong sandals (or as Karl calls them, tango thongs). Click through to see all of the pics!

All photos courtesy of Chanel