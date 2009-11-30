Karl Lagerfeld Scooter Helmet for Sale – 5 Wacky Designer Items

Have you ever been riding your bicycle and thought, “gee, I wish there was some way for my head to be protected by pearls and mink, rather than this dumb, impractical plastic padding?” Well, apparently Karl Lagerfeld thought just that when he designed scooter helmets that not only are covered in stones, but are iPod-friendly, and only cost between $1,805-6,835 at Collette Paris. You can’t put a price on safety.

Karl is known for coming up with odd designer items (remember those amazing Karl face bags?), and neither are a few other of our fashion folk. Here are our favorites.

The Chanel surfboard: For the Upper East Side princess who wants to hang ten.

Michael Kors fur hats: The closest you’ll ever get to resembling Kasia Struss.

Gucci ice cube trays: Useful if your name is Gigi or Gloria, too.

Hermes gardening tools: You too can have the most expensive garden ever.

Louboutin Stiletto champagne flute: There was a chic lady who drank from a shoe…