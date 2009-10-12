Karl Lagerfeld Quotes: This One Takes the Cake (Literally)

“No one wants to see curvy women,” Karl Lagerfeld was quoted as saying on the Focus website. “You’ve got fat mothers with their bags of chips sitting in front of the television and saying that thin models are ugly.”

It’s not news that Lagerfeld dislikes overweight women…he’s made that very clear over the years. However, he felt the need to reiterate his views on the less-than-Stams of the world after German magazine Brigitte proclaimed they would no longer shoot professional models in the interest of their demographic.

An interesting comment to make, after having had real-girl Lily Allen perform at his show last week in Paris. There is definitely a difference between “curvy” and “fat.” According to Lagerfeld, the fashion world is about “dreams and illusions,” yet why should that illusion be of starvation (in which in some cases, becomes reality)?

It also seems as though people do want to see more realistic women in print, as is evident by both Brigitte and Glamour readers, if you remember the ecstatic response to the nude photo of plus-size model Lizzi Miller in the September issue.