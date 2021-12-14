I Don’t Even Ski & I Want Everything in the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Après Ski Capsule

Scroll To See More Images

I dabbled in the world of skiing in my teens, and my experience left me with some serious regrets. Not about not keeping up with the sport, though—I regret not making the most of cute ski clothes and après ski attire! Everyone knows it’s the epitome of chic cold weather fashion, and while you don’t have to hit the slopes to pull it off, I’m too much of a method dresser to resist. That said, I plan on shopping the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Après Ski Capsule first, and booking ski lessons second.

And even if you have zero interest in snow sports, the Après Ski Capsule has you covered when it comes to looking cute when the temperature drops. Not only does it include puffer coats and graphic knits, but there are tons of cold-weather accessories, too, like beanies, scarves and gloves.

That said, my favorite picks have to be the collection’s array of boots. They all boast trendy, chunky lug soles, perfect for pairing with everything from denim to leggings to snow pants—you know, if you do end up putting the “ski” in “après ski”.

Whether you’re seeking the perfect black jacket to get you through winter or just a few fun pieces to liven up your cold-weather wardrobe, Karl Lagerfeld Paris has some of the chicest options on the market. Read on for our faves or shop the collection in full online now. Oh, and best of all? Some of these chic items may even be on sale, so it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Karl Lagerfeld Paris is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Après Ski Short Chevron Puffer

A classic black coat is a winter essential, and this chevron-quilted puffer looks extremely luxe. The (removable) fur trim on the hood makes this thing look like a million bucks even though it’s super affordable.

Après Ski Mittens

I’ve always been a gloves > mittens gal, but this perfect pair might sway me. I can’t resist the little embroideries of Karl on the slopes!

Pola Slip On Lug Sole Bootie

Another pair of boots I can’t resist, the pearls and gold domes decking out the ankle straps take these everyday Chelsea boots and give them a bit of extra-special flair that’s perfect for the holiday season.

Mock Neck Script Sweater

This soft sweater bears the message, “Love from Paris, Karl xx”. Need I say more? Add it to your cart in Black or Soft White immediately.

Amour Nylon Belt Bag

I’ll never say no to a cute fanny pack, and this one comes covered in sweet Karl Lagerfeld Paris patches. And don’t worry, there’s a zipper closure to keep your stuff safe in the event of a snowstorm.

Après Ski Belted Maxi Coat

Forget après ski vibes—this snow white maxi puffer coat gives me full-on ice princess! Looking hot while staying warm is always a flex.

Après Ski Hat

You can always justify adding one more beanie to your collection—especially one with a fluffy pom! I love the simplicity of this black one, accented by the fun skiing Karl embroidery detail.

Après Ski Fairisle Sweater

I’m a sucker for a good Fairisle knit sweater during the holidays, so this one with the name “Karl” snuck in will be one of the first pieces I add to my cart. I love the little red accents!