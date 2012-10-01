Karl Lagerfeld To Open “World Of Karl” Boutique in Paris This Winter

Karl Lagerfeld is again expanding his brand. This time around, the fashion designer/mega-mogul/noted cat lover will be opening a boutique on Paris’ artsy Left Bank this February, which will offer shoppers access to the “world of Karl,” according to WWD.

So what to expect from this tantalizing land of Lagerfeld? A handpicked blend of “various fashion labels with objects selected by the multitasking designer, such as photography and design books, watches and sunglasses,” reported WWD. Applying just a touch of Chanel influences to the boutique’s interior, the concept is to include “black, white, mirrors and backlit walls as a graphic backdrop for the merch.” It’s also reported that accessories will be the main focus at the KL one-stop shop, with apparel taking a back seat.

We’re willing to bet that the face of Choupette — Karl’s well-cared-for kitty — will appear on more than one item.