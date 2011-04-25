Karl Lagerfeld On Dior, Balmain and Thongs

Karl Lagerfeld is like God’s gift to the Internet. Outside of his unerring talent, he’s also the most quotable, quote machine ever to be put on this earth. I’m not being hyperbolic. Read on for some highlights from a recent interview with W:

“The brain is a muscle, and Im a kind of body-builder.”

On vacations: “Im like a rock singer with one-night stands on the road. Im here for two days in New York; I leave in the morning early. I come back for Anna Wintours party at the Met, then again at the end of May for a prize I get from the Gordon Parks Foundation. Im lucky that I can do all these things in the best conditions. I dont have to struggle for that. I dont have to discuss budgets. I dont do meetings. At Chanel, there are no meetings. At Chanel, we do what we want, whenever we want and it works. And Fendi is the same.

He’s not into nepotism, he’s into talent. Proof: Who Karl thinks should take over at Dior: “I think Riccardo Tisci would be good, and then Haider Ackermann at Givenchynot because they are friends of mine, but because they are good.”

And he has no patience for Balmain: “Forget about it! This was a job done by a fashion editor. I dont even know the name of the man who did it, so dont ask me about that.”

The clothing every women should avoid: “Im not mad for thongs.”

And he may be psychic (which I am not even being snarky about, it would actually make sense). When asked about his apocalyptic Fall collection for Chanel: “It was three days before the earthquake in Japan. It was right for the moment. But thats what I felt. Its instinctual. A collection is about what one feels, whatever it is.”