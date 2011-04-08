StyleCaster
Karl Lagerfeld Makes Diet Coke The Chicest Drink Ever

As if being a primary part of every fashion editor on the planet’s diet doesn’t make Diet Coke stylish enough, the beverage now comes in chic, limited-edition bottles designed by the one and only Karl Lagerfeld. These new “Love It Light” designs hit supermarket shelves in June, and the adorable, retro ads feature models Coco Rocha, Heidi Mount and Jeneil Williams. Check out the video below (warning: it’s in French) to see some super cute behind-the-scenes images of the girls and to get a closer look at Karl Lagerfeld’s amazing studio that we were raving about earlier this week.

