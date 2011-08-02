Karl Lagerfeld Looks Adorably Clueless Without Sunglasses

Karl Lagerfeld has always been quite the character. He is very rarely snapped without a perfectly coiffed white ponytail, a fully accessorized suit and some strapping man candy on his arm (usually Baptiste), and for that he will always be instantly recognizable. As you know, there’s a first time for everything, and the folks at Fashionologie just came across a few photos of Karl in St. Tropez without his signature sunglasses. Besides looking like a more cuddly and approachable version of Uncle Karl, he’s almost unrecognizable — he might as well be naked! Doesn’t he look so cute and old and confused? Minus the hunk accompanying him as he dines, of course. Visit Fashionologie for the rest of the endearing pics!

