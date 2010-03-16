Karl Lagerfeld Leaving Chanel?

Chanel and Karl– two names that just dont seem right without the other. While it is nice to imagine that Karl Lagerfeld will always design for Chanel, the fact is that the 76-year-old cannot work forever– even if the luxury brand wants us to believe otherwise. This past weekend marks the second time within a matter of months that the fashion house has had to deny rumors that Karl will be replaced as creative director. When rumors first surfaced in December, Chanel released a statement saying, Karl Lagerfeld is the creative director of Chanel and enjoys a long-term contract, which is absolutely not put into question. His succession is not on the agenda.” Unfortunately, the statement was not enough to put wagging tongues to rest.

The rumor mill began milling again as a result of a tweet from Jak & Jil photographer, Tommy Ton. During Paris fashion week, Ton tweeted, I received some news tonight that is going to SHAKE the fashion world in the next two days. What would shake the fashion world more then an announcement that Karl Lagerfeld is being replaced? Over this past weekend, reports surfaced that Lagerfeld is to be succeeded by Lanvins Alber Elbaz. Chanel quickly shot down the rumors again, claiming, Karl has a long-term contractreplacing him is not an issue.

Lagerfeld has been very open with the fact that he is against retiring and plans to work for the foreseeable future. Nothing would make us happier than seeing the creative genius at the helm of Coco’s empire for eternity, but eventually Chanel will have to be realistic– especially when their creative director is nearing 80 years old. It looks like, for now at least, we will just have to sit back and enjoy Karl’s jaw-dropping creations.

