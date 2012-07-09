Karl Lagerfeld to Launch Olympics Capsule Collection

We don’t know about you, but we’re already gearing up for the Olympics. Apparently, so is another somewhat unexpected Olympics enthusiast: Karl Lagerfeld. While athletics and Kaiser Karl may not be the first natural couple that comes to mind, it is a rather genius move. Lagerfeld will be debuting his Olympic capsule collection, “Team Karl,” during his stint at Selfridges in London. Eager KL fans can expect T-shirts and accessories, all with notable graphics (depicting the designer himself, duh) in collaboration with I Love Dust, a design agency.

Along with showcasing this collection, the designer will also be introducing another luxe men’s line, Karl Lagerfeld Paris Man. This isn’t to be confused with his namesake men’s line (confusing, we know, the man has a lot of projects). In any case, both the new directions collections can be scooped up come July 24 at Selfridges. We’ll love you forever if you snag us a piece!