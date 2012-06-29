Karl Lagerfeld Makes Yet Another Amazing Video Cameo

Well, here is another video to add to the ever-growing list of Uncle Karl‘s kooky and random cameos and collaborations. Coming from the folks over at Grazia, they’ve managed to put together a short video which tells the story of a girl named Olivia and her boyfriend, Charles, who are about to head on a vacation together.

While Olivia gets ready for her trip out of town, she needs to get a book for the plane ride, and while deciding what to purchase at the shop — which just happens to be the bookstore of none other than Karl Lagerfeld — she manages to run into the Kaiser himself.

For those of you who aren’t fluent in French, here’s a rough translation of their conversation:

Olivia: “Oh my god!”

Karl: “I can help you miss…”

Olivia: “Pfff, I had promised to bring Été Brûlant [a burning summer] by Eduard Von Keyserling to my boyfriend, but I completely forgot to deal with that. What a fool I am.”

Karl: “It is a good choice, but I am sorry, we don’t have this kind of work here … I can however, leave you one of my personal copies, as you will see, it is delicious.”

Olivia: “Oh, thank you! You saved me!”

The rest of the video sees Olivia meeting up with Charles and then having some sort of drama at the airport … though honestly we stopped watching after the whole Karl bit. Well, hopefully Olivia will get to enjoy that “delicious” book soon enough.

This isn’t the first random video appearance Uncle Karl has made. You may recall that Karl most recently made an English-speaking cameo in French pop artist Jean Roch’s video that features the one and only Snoop Dogg. While that was also an odd bit — with Jean and Karl talking about how St. Tropez is like heaven — it definitely ranks up there with other random Karl collaborations, like his work with Magnum and Diet Coke (everyone does know by now that Diet Coke is pretty much the only thing Karl drinks).

Oh, and how could we forget his role as a radio DJ for the fictitious K109 radio station in those Grand Theft Auto video games? I guess that’s classic Karl for ya’.