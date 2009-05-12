Karl Lagerfeld Knows How to Travel, Induces Envy

The Cut reports that Karl Lagerfeld has arrived in Venice for Chanel Cruise 2010 and we’re sort of freaking out over here. Take a look at his luggage cart– as you may or may not know, some of us have a thing for 156-year-old French malletier Goyard, and his eminence apparently does as well.

Let’s not get distracted, though: Chanel Cruise 2010 happens in two days. The house recently released two moody, subdued trailers in advance of the show and Venice is the star player. The teasers’ hazy, velvety texture captures the city’s languid beauty, and their subdued tone may portend a more restrained take on luxury to reflect the times.

Not that we’re asking Lagerfeld to hold back. We’d love to have a special relationship with the second oldest trunkmaker in France.

Stay tuned after May 14 for Above the Fold editor Elizabeth‘s take on the show. For now, check out the trailers.