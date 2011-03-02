Karl Lagerfeld is Super Pissed at John Galliano

WWD got the direct statement from the man everyone wants to hear from when it comes to matters of fashion. Karl Lagerfeld isn’t pulling any punches on Gallianogate, saying “I’m furious that it could happen. Because the question is no longer even whether he really said it. The image has gone around the world. It’s a horrible image for fashion, because they think that every designer and everything in fashion is like this. This is what makes me crazy in that story.” Way to make it about you, Karl.

In all seriousness, the designer has every right to take John Galliano‘s downfall personally. As a respected, educated man who has lent nothing but glamour and intellect to fashion, to have this commotion come from someone on your team is a blow. The team at hand is LVMH, and Karl is upset for ceo Bernard Arnault, as well.

The Kaiser explains,”You cannot go in the street and be drunk – there are things you cannot do. I’m furious with him because of the harm he did to LVMH and [chairman and ceo] Bernard Arnault, who is a friend, and who supported him more than he supported any other designer in his group, because Dior is his favorite label. It’s as if he had his child hurt.”

Although, I’m sure the boss man is less than happy, what I find interesting in this quote is the idea of designers as public personas. Perhaps, they don’t think of themselves in this way (well, obviously, some of them do), but there is a celebrity element that needs to be respected.

Karl ends on a pragmatic note and gets to the heart of what fashion is: a business. “The thing is, we are a business world where, especially today, with the Internet, one has to be more careful than ever, especially if you are a publicly known person.” Everyone should listen to Karl more often.

Photo: Venturelli, WireImage