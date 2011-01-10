Karl Lagerfeld Has Doubts About Alt’s New Title

Though most in the fashion community kneel at the shrine that is Carine, overall the well heeled are being supportive of the newly anointed Emmanuelle Alt as the new EIC of The Vogue de France. She is suddenly quite powerful after all, non?

Leave it to Karl Lagerfeld to be the lone maybe-detractor. The Kaiser told WWD, Her style is her big shoulders, long legs, tight jeans, sleeves up to the elbow, one hip out.”

I personally like her. Shes a handsome French woman. She has a style, but is it enough to make a whole magazine?

However, he does say, as editor in chief, she may blossom. I think the biggest dis here is being called a “handsome woman.” That’s harsh.