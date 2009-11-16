Karl Lagerfeld and Forever 21 to Launch Magazines

In a surprise move from the brand side of our beloved fashion industry, both Forever 21 and Karl Lagerfeld have decided to create magazines of their own. Forever 21’s is set to launch this Friday, and will release an issue four times a year, sort of like the H&M magazine you grab after picking up some staple textured tights.

31 Rue Cambon will be the peculiar Chanel mag, which has Purple Magazine‘s Olivier Zahm’s stamp of approval. Zahm also designed and art directed (and Tweeted about today) the first issue as well, and the magazine will be sold in all Chanel boutiques. The fact that the two will be sold in stores, alongside the clothes they will no doubt promote in some way, begs the question; how are these not slight-more-consumer-savvy catalogs? Either way, in Zahm’s Twit-pic below, we see Freja and that makes us happy.

This new development relinquishes a bevy of questions; will the launch of these publications hurt or help the magazine industry? Will September Issues be thinner? Will Karl write a Letter from the Editor? Oh, the tension…