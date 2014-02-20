Karl Lagerfeld Designed Fendi Fur Buggies That Look Just Like Him

With Milan Fashion Week fully underway, one of the most anticipated shows each season hit the runways this morning: creative director Karl Lagerfeld’s perennially fur-filled collection for Fendi. For Fall 2014, he didn’t disappoint, with oversize fur hats, stoles, and other accessories galore.

The best part: Lagerfeld designed the brand’s now-ubiquitous $700 fur buggies in his own image. Complete with fur hair, tie, and even his omnipresent black sunglasses, the bag danglers are sure to be a hit with the street style set. We must admit: Karl really outdid himself this time.

Check out the absurdly cute accessories below!