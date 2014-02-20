StyleCaster
Share

Karl Lagerfeld Designed Fendi Fur Buggies That Look Just Like Him

What's hot
StyleCaster

Karl Lagerfeld Designed Fendi Fur Buggies That Look Just Like Him

Meghan Blalock
by

With Milan Fashion Week fully underway, one of the most anticipated shows each season hit the runways this morning: creative director Karl Lagerfeld’s perennially fur-filled collection for FendiFor Fall 2014, he didn’t disappoint, with oversize fur hats, stoles, and other accessories galore.

MORE: Fendi Spring 2014: All About Fur

The best part: Lagerfeld designed the brand’s now-ubiquitous $700 fur buggies in his own image. Complete with fur hair, tie, and even his omnipresent black sunglasses, the bag danglers are sure to be a hit with the street style set. We must admit: Karl really outdid himself this  time.

Check out the absurdly cute accessories below!

Fendi - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2014

Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Fendi’s Runway Was Made of Goat Fur

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share