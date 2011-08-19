StyleCaster
Karl Lagerfeld Feared Ugly Children, Calls Naked Men Awkward

Kerry Pieri
by
In a meeting of two great fashion minds, not to mention two supremely awesome people, Karl Lagerfeld interviewed Carine Roitfeld for September’s Interview. I loved that this happened and was printed, even before I actually read it.

Of course, those two are not ones to keep secrets, so the piece made for a very engaging read from fake Twitter accounts, to raising children to Helmut Newton and pornography versus erotic fashion imagery, the conversation makes you wish you were there for it , preferably with a cocktail in hand. My favorite part is Karl’s take on why he never had children.

On erotic photography:

Karl: When do you think a photograph become erotic? And when does it cross that boundary into the x-rated or pornography?

Carine: It’s very difficult to know when you’re crossing the boundary. I hate the word boundary because I never think about it when taking a picture. Very often it doesn’t mean anything because it depends on who’s looking at the picture more than the content of the picture itself.

Carine on Mario Testino:

Roitfeld on Mario Testino, who was little known when they began working together at French Glamour, “No, I helped him understand what a woman is, how she closes her legs, how she feels on high heels, how she wants to pull at her T-shirt and skirt . . . And Mario taught me to speak better English, which I was doing badly at the time. [laughs] He also gave me confidence. When you have confidence, when you feel loved by people, you can tell them the truth. It’s important that I can say the photo isn’t beautiful or the photo shoot sucks.

A fun back and forth that ends in an idea to have a big, naked photoshoot!

Karl: There’s a big difference between photographing naked boys and naked girls.

Carine: I was too shy, at first, to come close to these naked guys. I would stand a little ways away from them. With girls it’s much easier.

Karl: I think it’s easier because naked men are more awkward.

Carine: Yes and then there is always a bit of seduction to it when one person is clothed and the other is naked, which can be a little weird. Everybody should be naked. In that case, it would be easier, wouldn’t it? Let’s do a huge naked photo shoot!

Karl: Oui.

That great quote about ugly children:

Karl: Yes, no one can say that you don’t take care of them. You’re also lucky because they are very beautiful. It would have been difficult to have an ugly daughter.

Carine: A moment ago, you said some flaws are necessary in beauty. They do have a temper sometimes. But they are very good children.

Karl and Carine on fashion:

Karl: Where in your life and achievements do you place fashion? Is it extremely important to you?

Carine: Yes, it’s very important. To live, to exist, to work, it’s very important.

Read the full amazing interview including the duo’s thoughts on fame and Twitter on Interview.

Photo: Interview

