‘Curvy’ Women’s Group Is Taking Legal Action Against Karl Lagerfeld’s Fat Comments

Not everyone has as high an opinion of Karl Lagerfeld as the self-proclaimed “fashion missionary” does of himself, especially not an organization by the name of Belle, Ronde, Sexy et je M’Assume.

Based in France, the women’s group translates to “Beautiful, Round, Sexy and OK with It,” and according to The Huffington Post (via AFP), they’ve filed a legal complaint against the venerable designer.

“We’re fed up. Many young girls are insecure and hearing such comments is terrible for them,” particularly from famous people,’ said the organization’s president, Betty Aubriere, adding, ‘today it’s him who insults us and tomorrow who will it be?”

While Aubriere is specifically targeting Kaiser Karl, who came under fire a while ago for calling Adele “a little too fat” and later saying his comments helped her shed some pounds, her ultimate goal is to draw attention to the broader issue of size discrimination in society. That said, given Karl’s occupation, it’s likely the bulk of the attention will be focused on how the fashion industry contributes to perpetuating unrealistic weight standards.

The outrage that ensued after plus-size actress Melissa McCarthy appeared on the November cover of Elle engulfed by an oversized coat, is evidence the subject is very much on peoples’ minds. And just yesterday, plus-size model Robyn Lawley, wrote an an op-ed in the Daily Beast about the negative consequences of women being obsessed with getting the elusive “thigh gap.” In fact, last year, an un-retouched photo of Lawley’s figure appeared on a pro “thigh gap” Facebook page and over 900 people responded with mainly negative comments such as “pig” and “hefty,” leading her to speak out against the discrimination.

Lagerfeld is notorious for his ridiculous remarks and to be fair, women of various sizes have been victims of his sharp tongue. Even Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton are fair game for Chanel‘s creative director, so we’re not certain the legal complaint will have much, if any effect on the 80-year-old. Here’s hoping though.