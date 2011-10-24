Karl Lagerfeld Expands His Influence With New Line

Karl Lagerfeld‘s name is synonymous with high fashion, Chanel and major eccentricity. But as WWD reports, he’s ready to bring his style to the masses through his new Karl collection. Priced from $95 to $450, the line will launch on Net-A-Porter January 25th and will then be available on karllagerfeld.com beginning February 28th.

Lagerfeld has a new president for his company to go along with his fresh take on the fashion industry. Pier Paolo Righi, who made the jump to join Lagerfeld from the Tommy Hilfiger Corp., has ambitions to expand the Karl line to include pop-up shops, flagship boutiques and a soon-to-be-revealed watch collaboration.

Describing his collection Lagerfeld said, “It’s my today’s taste and style and a reflection of how I think a great number of people would like to be dressed now.” Given Lagerfeld’s extensive history as a design mastermind and his ability to bring a subtle touch of rock ‘n’ roll chic to even the most classic pieces, his new venture is sure to attract a lot of buzz and Karl-hungry fashionistas.

Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chairman of The Net-a-Porter Group voices her support for the collection:”It’s a very strong, well-edited collection with a great mix of street attitude and timeless chic. It also is an entire wardrobe that mixes and matches well with itself.” Sounds like a wardrobe builders dream, no?

If only we didn’t have to wait until January. Guess we’ll just have to satisfy ourselves with gazing longingly at his Chanel spring 2012 collection till then. (Sigh)