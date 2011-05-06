Karl Lagerfeld Directs Shocking Flick Starring Freja

Chanel does not take Resort lightly if past shows in China and Saint-Tropez are any indication. This season’s runway presentation, which will walk on Monday in Cap d’Antibes, will be shown alongside a 30-minute video directed by the Kaiser.

It won’t be all charming ice-cream short though like his recent projects, instead, Lagerfeld explains to WWD, “Some people may be shocked, ” and explains the premise, “It is a movie about an ill-advised use of money which begins with violence and ends with feeling.” So cryptic! I.am.so.excited.

Called, The Tale of a Fairy, the film features a topless Freja Beha Erichsen (which can’t possibly be the shocking part) as well as Kristen McMenamy,Lady Amanda Harlech, Mark Vanderloo and Baptiste Giabiconi, obviously. Chanel ambassador Anna Mouglalis gets a steamy smooch from Freja in the trailer for the short video, so maybe there’s more girl on girl (which might be the shocking part).

Relish in said trailer complete with a bitch slap on Chanel’s site, until the whole thing becomes available. It looks a little campy and completely amazing.

