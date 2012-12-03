Karl Lagerfeld To Design Capsule collection For Plastic Shoe Brand Melissa

Fact: We still have a soft spot for the jelly sandals from our childhood days. Another fact: We basically want to get our hands on anything and everything Karl Lagerfeld creates. Call it a Christmas miracle, but our wishes have been granted. That’s right, Lagerfeld is going jelly.

According to WWD, the Kaiser is set to team up with Brazilian footwear label Melissa, known for its chic jelly shoes, to create a capsule collection that’ll span four seasons. The shoes will be unveiled to the public in March and available to buy starting next fall. While prices haven’t been announced yet, there’s a good chance the Lagerfeld designs could be affordable, considering most of Melissa’s wares retail for under $200.

Apart from his day job as Chanel’s creative director, Karl’s a pretty busy guy when it comes to side projects and one-off gigs. During the past year alone, he’s acted as Editor in Chief of Metro International newspapers, and he’s designed an Olympic-themed collection.