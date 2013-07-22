Links To Click: Karl Lagerfeld’s Latest Gig, Why You Never Fully Break Up, More

1. Bring Karl Lagerfeld into your room with the designer’s latest endeavour: creating a range of signature scented candles in a licensing deal with Welton London. [WWD]

2. Want the perfect beach waves in four steps or less? Watch this video. [Beauty High]

3. Supermodel and all-around perfect person Miranda Kerr, talks eyebrow grooming, nutrition and the hair treatment she swears by. [Into The Gloss]

4. John Casablancas, the founder of Elite Model Management in the ’70s, and the man who practically invented the “supermodel”, passed away on Saturday at 70 years old. [Fashionista]

5. Why the social media generation is doomed to be haunted by their exes forever, or something to that effect. [The Cut].

6. Does this food cause acne? Find out once and for all. [Daily Makeover].

7. The latest parenting advice comes from Helen Mirren, who says if she had girls, she would’ve taught them the value of having the courage to say: “No, f*** off, leave me alone, thank you very much.” [Huff Post Women]

8. Florence Welch got drunk on tequila Friday and performed a cover of Daft Punk‘s ‘Get Lucky’. Could a collaboration be on the horizon? [Gawker]

9. From South Africa to northern California, behold the top ten best surf spots in the world. [The Vivant].

