ThrowbackThursday: See What Karl Lagerfeld Looked Like In 1977

It’s hard not to get inspired by #ThrowbackThursday—the nostalgic viral hashtag that has Instagram and Twitter constantly posting old-school photos of, well, pretty much anything. That said, we’ve decided to contribute in our own small way by bringing you a quick throwback picture or video of one of our favorite fashion personalities or celebrities—way before they hit it big.

It’s hard to believe Karl Lagerfeld is 79-years-old, but when you think of his many accomplishments it more than makes sense.

With an incredibly storied career that includes tenures at Balmain, Chloé, and currently Fendi and Chanel (duh), no one has more fashion cred than the Hamburg, Germany-born Karl—and it’s to his credit that he’s approaching his octogenarian years in the prime of his career (although we can bet that Anna Wintour will probably follow suit).

Lagerfeld is also regarded for other things apart from haute couture, including his infinite list of witty, occasionally offensive one-liners—which are being made into a book this fall—and his commitment to keeping up with It-girls.

But above all, the designer’s most important trademark is his look: White hair, black glasses, fingerless gloves, suits, and statement collars. Obviously, he didn’t come out of the womb in a tuxedo jacket and hair that looked like powder. In fact, for many years, Lagerfeld had jet-black hair and even wore (gasp!) a patterned scarf. Hard to believe, we know.

Take a look at him in 1977 and let us know—which version of Karl do you prefer?

Who do you want us to do for next week’s #ThrowbackThursday? Share your thoughts below!

Photo via Francesco Scavullo