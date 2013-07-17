Karl Lagerfeld Has Created A Bavarian-Inspired Capsule Collection Featuring Punk Dirndls

It’s kind of a given that Chanel’s fearless leader Karl Lagerfeld is pretty much one of the oddest characters in fashion. Industry commentators waste no time whenever news breaks about his spoiled cat, Choupette, or when he rambles on in some French-English hybrid.

For the most part, nothing Karl does surprises us at this point, but his latest project had us audibly chuckling over our morning coffee: For his Munich concept store, scheduled to open in September, Karl designed a Bavarian-inspired capsule collection that includes his own personal take on the country’s iconic dress, the dirndl.

According to WWD, Karl’s “Punk Dirndl,” white blouse, and pinafore have been infused with “a rock ’n’ roll edge and touches of black leather,” and that the dress will debut in Munich just in time for the annual Oktoberfest, the world’s largest and most infamous celebration of beer. Who knew Karl was such a fan of brews!

Next up from Karl, maybe: a grunge-inspired kimono, or something of the sort?

